Western Cape government deploys more traffic officers for long weekend

The Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Ricardo Mackenzie, says traffic law enforcement officers have been deployed to heighten visibility on all major routes and manage the flow of traffic leaving and entering the province during the Heritage Day long weekend. This comes as the majority of road users in the Western Cape are expected to travel long distances to spend time with their loved ones.

Mackenzie said long weekends usually mean increased volumes of vehicles on the road and a higher risk of fatal traffic crashes. Some heavy rain in the latter part of the long weekend is expected. “Our Western Cape traffic law enforcement officers, who are on duty every single day of the year, are being deployed this weekend to heighten visibility on all major routes and manage the flow of traffic leaving and entering the province. “Strategic, evidence-based deployment of our provincial traffic force means that there will be a zero-tolerance approach to reckless and inconsiderate driver behaviour, speeding, fatigued drivers, unroadworthy vehicles and the use of alcohol on the roads,” Mackenzie said.

Mackenzie further urged all road users to assist the law enforcement traffic officers and services working tirelessly to keep you safe and alive. "Ensure your vehicle is roadworthy. Buckle up and secure your children appropriately, even on the shortest trip. "Stick to the speed limit. Don’t drink and drive and plan to take a rest break in a safe place every 200 km or two hours.