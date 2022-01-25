Western Cape Government launches modernised social services centre in Murraysburg

Cape Town - Western Cape Ministers for Social Development and Transport and Public Works, Sharna Fernandez and Daylin Mitchell, launched a newly established Social Development service centre in Murraysburg on Tuesday. According to the Western Cape Government, this newly refurbished R7.9 million facility was renovated by the Department of Transport and Public Works and has been handed over to the Department of Social Development (DSD) to use as “modernised offices”.

The facility will be used by social development to deliver services to residents of Murraysburg and surrounding neighbourhoods. They will use this facility to consult with clients daily, investigate cases, and meet and engage with the community and youth on various projects. Minister Fernandez has said that previously residents in this region had to travel great distances to access social development services. "Addressing the structural barriers to accessing social protection services by our rural citizens is imperative. This new service centre will bring our services closer to those rural residents, where the need is greatest. I wish to encourage the Murraysburg community and members of the public in surrounding areas to use this special service centre," he added.

The services upgraded at this facility include new lighting and power reticulation, fire-fighting equipment,air conditioning units, CCTV and security lighting, solar water heating, retaining walls and a new perimeter fence. The facility will also be used to provide shelter and aid in the event of a large-scale emergency in the area. The DSD Murraysburg social services centre will render specialist services to the community, including;

– Child care and protection services. – Probation services. – Substance abuse interventions.

– Family and parenting support. – Services to people with disabilities and older persons. “Since 2011, the provincial DSD has transitioned from a head office and 16 district offices to a head office and six regional offices overseeing 45 local offices and an additional eight service points.