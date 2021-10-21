Western Cape Government launches R1 million library in Mossel Bay

Cape Town – Western Cape MEC of cultural affairs and sport Anroux Marais, alongside the acting executive mayor of the Mossel Bay Municipality Alderman Dirk Kotza, along with department officials, opened a new library in Brandwag. The library is centrally located within the community, in order to allow access for all, and is valued at just over R1 million.

In a statement released, the Western Cape Government said the library boasts a book stock of 3 535 copies, worth R317 389.36; ICT equipment worth R49 516.07; and its infrastructure cost of R650 000. MEC of cultural affairs and sport Anroux Marais and acting executive mayor Alderman Dirk Kotze. Picture: Western Cape Government “As public libraries highlight the cultural, educational and recreational aspects of the library services, offered by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, we have prioritised increasing the number of facilities available to all those we serve, as libraries serve as the hub of gainful opportunities in our communities, across the province,” Marais said, during her speech at the opening of the library. Speaking to community members, she apologised for the long wait, which was due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But, she told residents the library did not belong to the Western Cape Government or the municipality. It belonged to the community, for its children, for a brighter future to become all they can be, while exploring the endless horizons in Mossel Bay.

MORE ON THIS Two new libraries planned for eThekwini communities

Marais said her department is committed to increasing wellness and social inclusion, through greater participation in social and community life, by using libraries as information and connection centres. “We thank the Western Cape Library Service for contributing to the creation of opportunities for growth and jobs, by facilitating the roll-out of broadband internet – and the expansion of free internet connectivity and technology resources in public libraries for rural communities,” she added. [email protected]