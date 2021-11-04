Western Cape government ready to welcome newly elected officials

Cape Town – Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and MEC for Local Government Anton Bredell have congratulated candidates for municipal councils across the province. Winde said while the wait for the final votes are yet to be declared in the province, he wanted to commend each candidate for helping to ensure a peaceful election in the Western Cape.

“For those who were unsuccessful, thank you for being part of this important democratic process and ensuring that we continue to have a vibrant constitutional democracy,” he said. Winde said he looked forward to meeting the newly elected mayors across the province. “It is important that we all work together to ensure that we deliver the jobs, basic services, safety, and well-being that every single person in our province deserves.

“The next five years must be about quality, corruption-free service delivery to our communities so that we keep on moving the Western Cape forward,” he said. Bredell said local government was ready and willing to assist all councils with the processes that will follow. “Senior departmental officials are being deployed to each council to support municipal managers in their duties. Municipal managers will be presiding over the initial election processes to elect new council Speakers. Once that has been done, the Speakers will lead the process,” Bredell said.

The Western Cape has 30 municipal councils which will have to be constituted and elect representatives. Councils have 14 days from the day the election result is declared to do so, following which district councils have a further 14 calendar days to do the same. Bredell said there are 16 councils in the province where no party received a majority, resulting in a hung council.

“We urge all parties to come together and finalise their council representatives, including Speakers and mayors, and we wish the newly elected councillors and future leaders all the very best for the five years that lie ahead. “They can count on my support and my door is open to any councillor or municipal representative who needs support or advice,” he said. Bredell said members of the mayoral committee who will assist the executive mayor in his/her duties will be announced at the first council meeting.

“The Department of Local Government has established a help desk facility to assist with any advice or legal concerns, and will continue to provide ongoing support to all municipal councils throughout this transitional process,” he said.. The provincial cabinet will also be engaging new appointed executive and district mayors in an upcoming meeting set to take place on November 22, which will be the first formal engagement between provincial government, the metro and municipalities. [email protected]