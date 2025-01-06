Western Cape government urges road safety after 122 deaths during festive period

The Western Cape Government has expressed concerns after the Mobility Department released its interim road crash statistics for the festive season. A total of 106 fatal crashes resulted in 122 deaths on municipal and provincial roads between December 1, 2024, and January 3, 2025.

The department stated that although these figures show an improvement compared to the same period last year, they highlight the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures. The majority of deaths were passengers and pedestrians. Notably, 51 of the incidents involved pedestrians, and 21 were identified as hit-and-run cases. The Western Cape Metro and the N1 route accounted for the highest number of incidents, with most occurring between the hours of 10pm and 1pm. MEC for Mobility Isaac Sileku said he was devastated by the impact of irresponsible behaviour on the roads.

“No family should have to face the pain of losing a loved one due to a preventable road crash. This festive season, we have intensified traffic visibility and enforcement measures to safeguard all road users. However, personal responsibility remains the cornerstone of road safety. Each of us must play our part by following traffic rules and exercising caution and courtesy,” Sileku said. He said the provincial government continues to prioritise road safety through active enforcement, fatigue management interventions, and the dissemination of regular safety tips to freight drivers. Despite these efforts, reckless driving, speeding, and negligence during this peak travel time continue to endanger lives. Tips for road users:

Plan your journey: leave early to avoid rushing and adhere to speed limits. Check your vehicle: ensure your car is roadworthy by checking tyres, brakes, and lights before departing. Avoid fatigue: take regular breaks during long drives, and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.