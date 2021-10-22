Western Cape hands out R95 000 in fines for flouting liquor regulations

Cape Town – Members of the Western Cape Liquor Authority continues to clamp down on those flouting liquor regulations following the handing out of a total of R95 000 fines and suspending eight liquor licenses between October 11 and October 17. Provincial MEC of community safety, Albert Fritz applauded the good work of the liquor authority.

He said a total of 283 inspections were conducted by officials, with 202 of them focused on underage drinking. “There were 29 compliance notices issued to licence holders, and 18 non-compliance cases submitted for prosecution. “Fifteen licence holders were prosecuted for contravention of the act and/or licence conditions. Five license holders were fined, with fines totalling R95 000. Eight licenses were suspended.

“Inspections were conducted in areas including Cape Town, Constantia, Elsies River, Kraaifontein, Melkbosstrand, Newlands, Nyanga, and Stellenbosch and others; in a total of 26 areas,” Fritz said. Integrated operations with the police and law enforcement agencies were held in areas such as Kraaifontein, Philippi East, Beaufort West, Gugulethu, Nyanga, Beaufort West and Langa. “These figures show that there is enforcement that will help prevent alcohol related harms in our communities, which is a major problem in our province,” Fritz said.

He said that a number of illegal liquor outlets have sprouted during the Covid-19 period and that police needed to do more in clamping down on illegal businesses. “I would like to appeal to our citizens to enjoy yourselves responsibly this weekend. As always, our enforcement agencies will be out again to ensure that we keep our communities safe.” [email protected]