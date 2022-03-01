Western Cape health department amends hospital visitations

Cape Town – The Western Cape’s department of health has announced the amended hospital visitation at its facilities. It said during the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic it had to restrict visitation at hospitals to reduce the number of people at its facilities, however, they believe that being visited by loved ones is an important part of any patient’s recovery.

It said it also understands the reassurance of having an escort present for young or elderly patients. “In line with the Western Cape having exited the fourth wave, Western Cape Government Health has recently adjusted its visitation guidelines accordingly to allow visitation at hospitals under strict safety precautions. “We believe this will bring some relief to both patients and family members in the recovery process and the support offered respectively,” the department said.

However, it said vigilance remains key to avoiding congestion and maintaining safe physical distances between people. The amended guidelines include: visitors and escorts are only allowed at health facilities under special circumstances, formal screening of visitors and escorts at entrances are not required. Visitors and escorts are to wear masks at all times, sanitise their hands and maintain a [physical distance.

For outpatients: only one escort for patients under 18, disabled, vulnerable or weak patients. For the emergency unit: patients under 18 are allowed to have one escort. Two family members will be able to visit an end of life patient at a time.

Disabled or vulnerable patients will be allowed one escort, depending on the situation which will be assessed on a case to case basis. With regards to adult inpatients: visitors must report to the nursing station, wash/sanitise their hands, avoid any physical contact and not touch the bed or any surfaces. Visitation will be allocated to 60 minutes per day.

End of life patients will be allowed to be visited and more people at a longer time may visit at the discretion of the ward manager. Paediatric inpatients: parent or caregiver can be with the patients. Parents and caregivers can alternate but only one will be allowed at a time.

End of life patients may be visited by more family members but restricted to two people at a time within a 60 minute time frame. Neonatal patients: mothers are encouraged to remain with the patient or visit regularly, birthing partner or one designated person can visit daily for 60 minutes. Longer visitation is allowed at the discretion of the ward manager.

End of life patients may be visited by more family members but restricted to two people at a time within a 60 minute time frame. Maternity and labour patients: birthing partners are advised to wear surgical masks and should remain at the top end of the bed. Patients who tested positive for Covid-19 are allowed one birthing partner during active labour at the discretion of the ward manager and provided there is sufficient privacy and space.

Patients who tested negative for Covid-19 are allowed one birthing partner during active labour provided there is sufficient privacy and space. Patients undergoing a C-section who have tested positive for Covid-19 are allowed to have one birthing partner in the birthing room if they have been fully vaccinated or not had Covid-19 in the past 90 days. Patients who tested negative may have one birthing partner in the operating room.

Birthing partners cannot be changed and are allowed to remain with the mother in the recovery room and accompany her to the postnatal ward and remain there for a while. Birthing partners who have not been allowed in the operating rooms can visit the mother and baby for 30 minutes in the postnatal ward. Two people are allowed to visit mothers and newborns for 60 minutes daily during visiting hours in the postnatal ward.

A Covid-19 patient or a patient under investigation (PUI) will not be allowed to have visitors, however, relatives can drop off parcels. The department said exceptions will be made for end of life patients at the discretion of the ward manager. Non-Covid-19 general wards as well as psychiatric and rehabilitation patients in acute care and long stay wards will be allowed two visitors for 60 minutes daily.

Patients who have had a death, serious illness/injury, or major event in their family (if the patient is mentally alert) are allowed extra visitors at the discretion of the ward manager. End of life patients will be allowed to have extra visitors at the discretion of the ward manager. Adult patients in high care, ICU or in isolation wards will not be allowed any visitors as they are deemed high risk, parcels can be dropped off while end of life patients will be able to have a few visitors for 30 minutes per day.

“These guidelines will be assessed and implemented according to each facility's current situation and capacity. “They are also dependent on where we find ourselves during the pandemic keeping the best interest and safety of both staff and patients' top priority. “Therefore, we have already adopted virtual communication as a means when someone cannot be visited to connect with family members in the future.