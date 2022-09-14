Western Cape Health Department brings vaccinations to your doorstep

Cape Town: The Western Cape Health Department’s concern about new Covid-19 variants arising has seen it launch a new campaign whereby unvaccinated members of the public can now receive their jabs from the comfort of their own homes. Through the Vaxi Taxi Initiative, which began operating again in August, the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are joining forces with community partners across the Western Cape to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to peoples’ front door.

“These crucial relationship-building efforts have enabled a total of 116 residents from Kuils River, Eerste River, Khayelitsha, Firgrove and Macassar to receive their vaccine or booster since the Vaxi Taxi initiative began operating again in August 2022. “Community partners can now reach out to the Vaxi Taxi teams to invite them as they visit churches, schools, tertiary institutions, and public sites over the next few weeks. “With a few ambulances, they travel to parts of the province where it might be difficult for residents to access fixed vaccination sites,” the health department said.

It said ambulances would be turned into vaccination cubicles. A gazebo would be erected so that recipients who were waiting would be shaded during their wait. A cold-chain team would be on-site to look after vaccines. “Before the Vaxi Taxi teams visit a neighbourhood, they walk door-to-door with community leaders and neighbourhood watches to let residents know that a vaccination event will be taking place near them, have conversations with them about their concerns, and explain the importance of vaccination, which remains a key tool that underpins our route out of the pandemic,” the health department said.

It has emphasised that Covid-19 was still around and continued to be a risk to vulnerable persons. Parties interested in collaborating with the EMS Vaxi Taxi programme can contact Noorifah Narker at 021 508 4520 or [email protected] [email protected]

