Western Cape Human Settlements creating job opportunities for residents over the age of 35

Cape Town – The Western Cape Human Settlements Department has rolled out a recruitment drive to create short to medium-term job opportunities for more than 100 residents over the age of 35. According to a statement by the Western Cape Human Settlement Department, 30 candidates were recruited in the Bitou municipality area and 30 in Mossel Bay. A further 22 candidates were recruited to work on the Conradie project.

Additionally, a recruitment process is currently underway in Khayelitsha, where 30 individuals will be afforded a job opportunity. The candidates are expected to begin working towards the end of February. “Most of these individuals are experienced construction workers, making it easier for them to be employed. The contractor at the various sites ensures that sufficient work is available for at least 3 to 6 months with the possibility of an extension on these opportunities,” the department said. The department is in partnership with the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC), facilitating skills development programmes for youth and contractor development. The contractor and youth development training is planned for later in February.