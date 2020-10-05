Western Cape human settlements MEC commemorates World Habitat Day

CAPE TOWN - MEC for Human Settlements in the Western Cape Tertuis Simmers said as World Habitat Day was celebrated on Monday he was determined to ensure the creation of integrated communities. In a statement, Simmers said his department remained steadfast in ensuring the reshaping of towns and cities in the province. He said World Habitat Day reminded him that there was a need to become more radical in accelerating the delivery of housing opportunities to the most vulnerable in society. These include the elderly, people with certified disabilities, those on the housing demand database (HDD) for 15 years and longer and backyard dwellers in the province. Simmers said they were on track and things were taking shape within his department. As from June, about 1,000 people had moved into their brand-new homes.

“Across all our developments in the province, whether in Forest Village, Highbury, Vlakkeland, McGregor, Vredebes, Idas Valley, Caledon, Grabouw, George, Knysna, Riebeek-Wes, on the West Coast or anywhere else, we’re demonstrating our commitment to creating integrated communities, as people from different backgrounds, cultures, languages, creeds and sexual orientation are brought together to form one community,” Simmers said.

He said that through this strategy they will continue to roll out various projects, including the informal settlements support programme (ISSP), which seeks to improve the health, safety and dignity of people living in informal communities.

Simmers said the incorporation of the latest technology and innovation had been critical in ensuring speedy delivery of homes.

“The day also reminds how important it is for all spheres of government and relevant stakeholders to work together if we’re going to address the housing need in the province and across the country, particularly if we’re going to assist the almost 600,000 people that are currently on the Western Cape HDD,” Simmers added.