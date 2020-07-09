Western Cape MEC condemns ‘thug like' behaviour of Langa residents

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's MEC for human settlements, Tertuis Simmers, said he was "disgusted" after residents at a Langa, Cape Town, informal settlement refused to allow housing recipients to leave the area. Simmers said a small group of residents from the Joe Slovo informal settlement denied the fresh start of 56 housing recipients to move into their new homes in Forest Village in Eersteriver, located in the northern area of Cape Town. In a statement, he said of the residents who were ready to move, two were disabled, while two others were aged 63 and 71. “I am saddened and quite frankly disgusted by this thug-like behaviour, as people who are in dire need of an improved living condition are now being denied due to the selfishness of a small group. I condemn their actions in the strongest possible terms,” Simmers said. He said it had been alleged the same group demanded the transport contract for the relocations.

Simmers said the appointed contractor had offered jobs to residents as labourers, but this was rejected, with the residents saying they wanted the entire contract. He said the residents also threatened to stone or burn any removal trucks that entered into their community, in the presence of police officers.

“I commend the [South African Police Service – SAPS] for attempting to engage the group to avoid any conflict or violence, but given that this group is set on embarking on criminal activity, I call on SAPS to arrest anyone who is involved in this intimidation so that they can face the full might of the law.

“I will also be writing to the provincial police commissioner, so that her office can ensure that the SAPS officers not only protect those who need to move, but also clamp down on these thugs,” Simmers said.

He said he would not allow lawlessness to keep the most vulnerable in communities from moving into their new homes.

He urged residents with concerns to engage with their ward councillors and project steering committees (PSC).

Simmers said those seeking contracts needed to be registered on the vendor and central supplier databases and various state frameworks. They would need to meet all relevant requirements in order to be considered for any contract opportunities.