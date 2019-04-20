File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - As waste landfills around the Western Cape continue to fill up, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell has called on citizens to do even more to save the environment on annual Earth Day, to be celebrated on April 22. “Climate change and global warming are the result of the planet’s ever-increasing population and industrial growth, which ultimately increases waste production. Lots of people are already striving to do their part, but we must all do even more,” Bredell said in a statement on Saturday.

This year's Earth Day will take place under the theme "Protect our species", and he called on all citizens to be aware of and work together to protect endangered and threatened species.

“We need to shift our thinking and habits to reduce, reuse, and recycle as far as possible, or else our inaction will result in further endangering species and degrading our natural habitat,” Bredell said.

The Western Cape government, in partnership with the national department of environmental affairs, embarked on the "Good Green Deeds" campaign, which sought to change people’s attitudes and behaviour towards responsible management of waste, keeping their neighbourhood clean, green, and safe.

He lauded the waste management sector as a growing industry that would not only help change the way in which people lived, but would contribute to the economy through job creation.

“We will certainly, from a provincial government side, do our part to support the development of this industry,” Bredell said.

