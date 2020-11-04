Western Cape MEC to prioritise internet access for rural libraries

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport Anroux Marais plans to prioritise the provision of internet connection for libraries on the outskirts of the province. In a statement released on Wednesday, Marais said she visited various libraries in the Matzikama District and Cederberg Municipality last week to assess their readiness before reopening. Marais said she was proud to proclaim the libraries safe for reopening to serve their communities in compliance with compulsory protocols. However, Marais said there were still challenges, particularly internet connectivity and lack of maintenance at the facilities. She said she will be engaging with Matzikama mayor Mathilda Bains to discuss the best way to collaboratively assist with these matters.

Marais has called on the Rural Library Connectivity Programme (RLCP) to ascertain the best way to assist in the provision of quality internet access.

“The RLCP division reported that only four (libraries) were officially reported, following our internal ICT fault-logging process. These four sites are Ebenhaeaser Public Library, Rietpoort Public Library, Nuwerus Public Library and Citrusdal Public Library.

“The ICT-related matter of Citrusdal Public Library has since been resolved, while the other three sites were identified as broadband sites.

“Our ICT support officer has now committed to visit these three sites to do a full site assessment,” Marais said.

While all other mentioned libraries have not reported any RLCP-related issues via the fault-logging system, those sites will be contacted.

“We have a remarkable team in the Western Cape Library Services who take pride in their significant services and different awareness drives under way with so much love and care and always going the extra mile in decorating their spaces as an optimistic symbol of hope and inspiration.

“As libraries serve their communities as the source of information and opportunity, it is indeed pivotal to provide access to the internet, particularly as we are now moving into a new virtual norm,” Marais added.

In the Matzikama district, Marais visited the Klawer Public Library, Troe Troe Library in Vanrhynsdorp, Lutzville Public Library, Uitkyk Library in Lutzville, Ebenhaeaser Library, Doringbaai Library, Vredendal Public Library, Vredendal North Public Library, Vanrhynsdorp Public Library, Nuwerus Public Library, Bitterfontein Public Library, Rietpoort Public Library, Molsvlei Library, Stofkraal Public Library and Kliprand Library.

In the Cederberg Municipality, she also visited the Citrusdal Public Library, Clanwilliam Public Library and the Wupperthal Library.

ANA