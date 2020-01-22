Cape Town – Metrorail in the Western Cape has averted a crisis after receiving notice from Eskom of its intention to cut its power supply due to unpaid bills.
Regional spokesperson Riana Scott said Metrorail has come to an arrangement with the power utility.
"The region acknowledges receipt of Eskom's notice, confirms that it had been elevated to the highest authority within Prasa (Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa) and the matter has been resolved," Scott said on Wednesday.
"An arrangement was made and there has been no impact on commuters."
Scott said: "We remain confident that arrangements will be made timeously to settle matters satisfactorily as Prasa is committed to meet its financial obligations.