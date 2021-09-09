‘Western Cape on track exiting third wave,’ says Premier Winde

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Thursday said the province was on track to exit the third Covid-19 wave. During his weekly digital conference, Winde said the South African Covid-19 Modelling Consortium showed that the third wave would end by September 18, but added that this would be continuously monitored.

“We will know that we have exited the third wave once case numbers are at 15% of the peak of the current wave, or approximately 530 cases diagnosed a day. We are continuing to monitor these indicators closely,” said Winde. “It is on this basis that I have called for the National State of Disaster to be lifted. Not only is our healthcare system stable and coping, but we are also well equipped to handle subsequent waves,” he said. “Going forward, we should be taking a differentiated approach to ensure that we get the balance right in saving both lives and livelihoods.”

For the week ahead, few cases of Covid-19 are predicted as case numbers continue on a downward trend. The current case average stood at 1 505 new cases reported daily, down from 3 543 at its highest point on August 17. The proportion of positive Covid-19 tests is 21% which has decreased from 42% at the highest point on July 26.

Hospital admissions have also decreased from 362 admissions at its highest on August 1, to 215 new daily admissions. The average number of deaths stood at 65, compared to 122 at its highest point on July 30. Winde said the excess deaths in the Western Cape continued to decrease.

Currently, the province has 2 819 Covid-19 patients in its private and public hospitals compared to 3 608 at its highest point on August 6. “Throughout the pandemic and during each wave, we have tailored our response in line with clearly identified trigger points to ensure that our healthcare system can cope with the demand,” he said. “We have ensured that there is sufficient bed capacity in our hospitals to meet the demand, and we continue to do so.

“We are continuing to closely monitor the usage of beds across our province through the Bed Bureau Management System,” Winde said. He is urging residents to get vaccinated and said it is the province’s objective to fully vaccinate 70% of those 50 years and older by December, which means 709 489 vaccines need to be administered. Have at least one dose of the vaccine administered to 70% of those between 18 and 49 in December, which means 1 668 273 vaccines need to be administered by that time.

Winde said to date, at least one dose of the vaccine has been administered to 33.3% of the total population of those 18 years and older. “We have scaled up our vaccination capacity to administer vaccines over the past 14 weeks and have the capacity to vaccinate over 50 000 people a day. “We also have sufficient supply to do so. By September 6, 2021, the public sector had received 2 437 240 vaccine doses, which includes 2 112 510 Pfizer doses and 324 730 J&J doses,” he said.