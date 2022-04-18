Western Cape police confiscate drugs, firearms and ammunition over long weekend

Cape Town - Police were kept busy over the Easter weekend and several suspects due to appear in court on Tuesday after law enforcement officers confiscated firearms, ammunition and drugs. According to provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk, officers attached to Operation Lockdown II reacted to information on Friday about drugs, firearms and ammunition being held at premises in Kalksteenfontein.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Officers found 18.40 grams of tik, mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R56 020 and a 9mm firearm,” he said. Two suspects, aged 30 and 31, were arrested. In an unrelated incident on the same day, officers attached to Operation Restore followed up on information about drugs at a house in Coronation Street in Heinz Park.

A search of the premises resulted in the discovery of 121 packets of tik, 24 mandrax tablets and an undisclosed amount of money. A 58-year-old man was arrested and is expected to appear in court. In yet another another incident, members attached to the Provincial Extortion Task Team (K9) recovered a hijacked/stolen vehicle.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The members were busy patrolling whilst making their presence felt on the streets as the Easter holidays were in full swing. “They spotted a suspicious grey Renault Megane in Luyolo Street, Mfuleni, and after having tested the vehicle, it was established that it was reported hijacked in Mfuleni. Members acted swiftly and the three occupants aged between 25 and 31 were arrested. “The arrested suspects are due to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court once charged,” van Wyk said.

Story continues below Advertisment

In Caledon, officers were patrolling along the R320 Hemel and Aarde Road in the direction of Vlei View when a man was seen carrying a large item which was covered. The man was stopped and searched and a large brown rifle was found in his possession. “A 30-year-old man was arrested on a charge of possession of an antique firearm, housebreaking and theft. He will appear in the Caledon Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 on the mentioned charges,” van Wyk said.

Story continues below Advertisment

Tracing operations conducted by Operation Vuthu Hawe saw 474 wanted suspects arrested in the past week. The charges include murder, attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, sexual offences, domestic violence and possession of drugs and firearms. [email protected]