Western Cape police confiscate drugs worth R920 000 during festive season operation

PRETORIA - Western Cape police confiscated drugs with an estimated street value of R920 000 during the festive season crime-combating operations in Donkin Road, Beaufort West. In a statement released on Friday, the police said that on Thursday night, during a roadblock, officers stopped a delivery truck which was en route to Cape Town and upon searching the vehicle they found 19 345 mandrax tablets on board. The 52-year-old driver was immediately arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the drugs were destined for delivery and distribution in the Cape metropole. In a separate incident, Kwanokuthula police swiftly responded to information on illicit activities at a house in Angola Street, Kwanokuthula, near Plettenberg Bay. Police found small quantities of tik, mandrax tablets and dagga at the residence. They confiscated the drugs and arrested the 46-year-old suspect on a charge of dealing in drugs.

Both suspects remain in police custody. They are expected to appear in the respective local courts at Beaufort West and Plettenberg Bay on Monday. Provincial commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, applauded the police for their concerted efforts to eradicate drug trafficking as well as the distribution of drugs into communities. “The strategic deployment of resources along the highways of the Western Cape is yielding positive results. Our focus to rid communities of illicit drugs and firearms remains one of our key priorities. The heightened police visibility remains key to our operational approach. It would be sustained during this phase of the festive period to ensure that the public are and feel safe,” he said.