CAPE TOWN - Two alleged burglars were wounded and arrested in a shoot-out with police after they were caught red-handed robbing a business in Table View in Cape Town this week, Western Cape Police said.
"Ongoing efforts to bring the perpetrators of crime to book in the province continue to yield good results," South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said in a statement.
Officers attached to Table View SAPS and a local security company arrested two suspects in their 30s who committed a business burglary at a cosmetics shop in a shopping mall in Table View in the early hours of Friday morning.
It was alleged that at 2.49am the suspects forced their way through a security gate with a black vehicle. Swift response from the local a security company, in partnership with police officers, "intercepted the suspects in action", who then started to fire shots at police and security officials.
The officers and security officials returned fire. "As a result, two suspects were shot and wounded. They were subsequently arrested. Meanwhile, a third suspect fled the scene."