Western Cape police need help tracing missing man, Sibabalo Tsilana

Cape Town - The police in the Western Cape need the public’s help in locating a missing man. In a statement released on Wednesday, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said 24-year-old Sibabalo Tsilana from the Covid squatter camp in Mfuleni was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning, September 12. At the time, Tsilana was reportedly engaged in an altercation with another man. According to Traut, witnesses said Tsilana fell into a nearby river and had not been seen since. He said the man’s family reported him missing to the police later that day.

Investigations into his disappearance resulted in two suspects being brought in for questioning. However, the police released them owing to a lack of evidence.

“Various units of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the City (law enforcement agencies) have participated in a search operation in the area where Tsilana was last seen, without being successful thus far,” Traut said.

He said it was not known what Tsilana was wearing at the time of his disappearance and it was uncertain whether he had indeed fallen into the river and disappeared. The police had therefore widened their search.

Traut has requested anyone who is able to assist the police with Tsilana’s whereabouts to please contact the detective in charge of the case, Sergeant Nkululeko Magqaza, on 082 777 6898 or contact Crime Stop on 08600 1011.

