Western Cape police on high alert to thwart any violence during the taxi strike

Rustenburg - Police in the Western Cape are on high alert in anticipation of a taxi strike on Monday. “The South African Police Service in the Western Cape with other law enforcement agencies under the auspices of the Provincial Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (ProvJoints) have issued a stern warning against the backdrop of circulating messages about a taxi strike planned for Monday and Tuesday.

“The warning is directed at those who may be planning to embark on violent action and disruptions during the taxi strike that may impact on the lives of commuters, other transport operators and motorists within the City of Cape of Town district,” Western Cape provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, said in a statement. “The integrated law enforcement agencies remain on high alert in anticipation of scores of commuters that will be left stranded because of the taxi strike and will henceforth opt for other modes of transport. The police deployments will focus on possible disruptions and violence to alternative modes of transport at the disposal of commuters and road users as well as other infrastructure.” Public Order Police (POP), respective police station and unit contingents, the City of Cape Town’s metro police, law enforcement officials, traffic services and security companies would be deployed at strategic positions for prompt and co-ordinated responses, he said.

“A contingent of detectives will be on hand to investigate opened cases.” He pleaded with those who planned to participate in the strike to operate within the parameters of the law. “Law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to take decisive action against those who transgress the law and infringe upon the rights of others.”

He said engagement with the organisers of the march and relevant authorities remains an open option in efforts to ensure the safety of the people of the Western Cape. “Law enforcement agencies respect the right of the aggrieved parties to strike. However such action must be undertaken within the confines of the law.” Police were expected to monitor all major routes and identified hotspots within the City of Cape Town district from Monday.

