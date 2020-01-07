Allen Andrew Barnes went missing on Saturday. Photo SAPS

DURBAN - Police in Bothasig, Western Cape, have appealed to the public to help find missing 53-year-old Allen Andrew Barnes. Barnes went missing on Saturday.

According to information supplied when he was reported missing, Barnes left his residence in Bothasig at 3am using a silver Toyota Corolla that belongs to his fiancée.

"When he did not attend an athletic event in Strandfontein, it appeared odd and he was reported missing," said captain FC Van Wyk.

The vehicle was recovered on Sunday at Cape Town international airport. It is believed that he may have been at Grand West Casino after leaving his residence, before the vehicle was left at the airport.