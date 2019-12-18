File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Police in Milnerton, Western Cape, are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a suspect wanted for attempted murder and armed robbery. According to Milnerton's serious violent crimes unit, the man committed the crimes in December 2017.

The suspect's name is not known.

He is 24 years old, believed to be light in complexion and allegedly lived in the Du Noon area when the crimes were committed.

Those with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect should contact Warrant Officer Kussel on 021 528 3800 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.