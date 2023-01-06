Cape Town - Western Cape police have confiscated drugs worth R300 000 at an operation in the Klein Karoo. The confiscation of drugs was the result of the police’s Safer Festive Season operations with the maxim, “more boots on the ground towards enhanced police visibility”.

According provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies, on Wednesday, at about 7.30am, rural flying squad members on the R62 spotted a silver Volkswagen Polo travelling at high speed. “The vigilant members immediately gave chase and brought it to a halt at the entrance to Calitzdorp,” Spies said. “While approaching they got a scent of cannabis and proceeded with a search when they found two black bags on the back seat of the vehicle, containing 20 kilograms of dagga with an estimated street value of R160 000.

“The 39-year-old driver was arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs and the find was confiscated as evidence,” Spies said. Later the same day at 7.30pm, Oudtshoorn Crime Prevention Unit members acting on intelligence stopped a minibus en route to Oudtshoorn from George along the N12. “A search of the vehicle ensued which led to the discovery of two bags of dagga weighing 16 kilograms.

“The members confiscated the consignment with an estimated street value of R128 000 and arrested a 32-year-old man linked to the find on a charge of possession of drugs,” Spies said. Also, various units in the Garden Route District embarked on crime combatting operations in the Heidelberg, Uniondale and Mossel Bay precincts to rid these communities of crime. These operations aimed against drug and liquor abuse were conducted from Tuesday and resulted in the confiscation of 239 dagga stops, an additional 40 grams of dagga, 74 grams oftik, 562 dagga plants and 117 litres of liquor.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, praised the commitment of those deployed during the Safer Festive Season operations and welcomed the large quantities of drugs confiscated. “These operations form part of concerted efforts by police to safeguard communities and visitors to the region during the festive period and beyond,” Patekile said. High visibility with the strategic deployment of resources would be maintained during this weekend’s operations to ensure there were more boots on the ground.