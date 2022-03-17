Western Cape police seize drugs worth R120 000 concealed in instant oats boxes

Rustenburg-A 27-year-old woman was arrested in a minibus taxi after drugs with an estimated street value of R120 000 were found concealed in instant oats boxes, Western Cape police said on Thursday. Spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said Rural Flying Squad members conducted a vehicle check point between George and Oudtshoorn , when they stopped a minibus taxi on Wednesday.

"They pulled over the taxi and proceeded with a search of the vehicle when a member of the group detected that the Jungle Oats instant porridge boxes were tampered with. When they opened these boxes, members discovered the mandrax tablets and tik stashed inside it." He said the police confiscated 304 mandrax tablets, 300 grams of tik, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash, believed to be proceeds of the illicit drug trade. A passenger in the taxi was arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs.

The 27-year-old woman was expected to appear in the George Magistrate's Court on Friday. In KwaZulu-Natal, a 43-year-old man was arrested for possession and dealing in drugs. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the police were following up on information about a man who was dealing in drugs on Fisher Street.

"The man was spotted and he was approached by police officers. Upon searching him, police found 24 moons of rock cocaine in his possession. The recovered drugs are valued at R36 000," she said. "The 43-year-old man was placed under arrest for possession and dealing in drugs. He appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court pending the next court date." IOL