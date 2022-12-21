Cape Town – Police in the Western Cape have seized drugs worth more than R300 000 and arrested 563 suspects for various offences in towns around the Garden Route District. The strategic deployment of police units as part of “Vala Konke” safer festive season operations in towns around the Garden Route District led to the confiscation of drugs worth more than R300 000 and the arrest of 563 suspects for various offences.

The police say the operations conducted in conjunction with Western Cape provincial traffic, municipal law enforcement and local traffic as well as other law enforcement agencies commenced on Friday, 16 December and concluded on Tuesday, 20 December 2022. Operations included static roadblocks, vehicle check points, stop and search operations, high density patrols in crime ridden areas, closing down of drug and illegal liquor outlets and visits to licensed liquor premises. On Tuesday, Garden Route District Flying Squad members patrolling entry and exit routes to the region, noticed three persons at a hiking spot near the entrance to George, en-route to Oudtshoorn and the vigilant members immediately approached the trio of which one acted suspiciously.

The police proceeded with a search when they found 950 Mandrax tablets and 428g of tik with an estimated street value of R197 000 in the possession of a 25-year-old woman and the members confiscated the find and arrested the suspect on a charge of possession of drugs. Meanwhile, on Monday, Garden Route Crime Combating Team (GCCT) conducted stop-and-search operations at the Knysna taxi rank in the CBD where they confiscated 400g of dagga and the police arrested a 32-year-old man for possession of drugs. Furthermore, on Sunday, 18 December 2022 Public Order Police and GCCT members searched a passenger bus at the Tsitsikamma Tollgate where they found 350g of tik with an estimated street value of R120 000 stashed in a travel bag in the luggage compartment.

The police are saying that the origin of the find forms part of an ongoing police investigation and the suspect is yet to be arrested. In addition to above, forces on the ground arrested 107 suspects for drug related crimes, 42 for driving under the influence of liquor, 42 for possession of dangerous weapons, five for possession of ammunition and one for unlawful possession of ammunition. The police also confiscated one unlicensed firearm, 10 rounds of ammunition, 172 mandrax tablets, small quantities of heroin and tik during the weekend operations.

Western Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile said that the suspects arrested during the past weekend already made their first court appearances while the other suspects will appear in court once charged. He lauded the those deployed for their vigilance and commitment to rid communities of items which threatens the safety of communities. “Safer festive season operations are in full swing with more boots on the ground to safeguard communities.