Western Cape Premier Alan Winde calls for National State of Disaster to be lifted

Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called for the National State of Disaster to be lifted and a better Covid-19 management system to be implemented in order to reduce the pressure placed on the economy and drive job creation. The call came during the President’s Co-ordinating Council (PCC) on Tuesday.

Winde has called for a differentiated approach when it comes to implementing restrictions stating it should not be a one-size-fits-all approach. “Restrictions should be implemented in line with each provincial healthcare system’s ability to cope. “We have learnt how to manage waves and have the capacity to do so at a provincial level. I also submitted that this must now be thought through and put in place before the fourth wave,” he said.

Winde stated a balance needed to be found in order to save lives and livelihoods. He was proud to announce the Western Cape has exited its third wave peak and said its healthcare system is stable. “As we approach the summer season, we will continue to monitor our healthcare platform’s response closely, continue to roll out the province’s vaccine programme, monitor Covid-19 workplace safety protocols and promote adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions.”

He also referred to the recently released Quarterly Labour Survey Results that showed between April 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, 254 000 people lost their jobs due to the lockdown implementation. Winde said the statistics were concerning and called for the reopening of the economy. He has also stated an electronic vaccination system needs to be implemented to show whether residents have been vaccinated or conducted the necessary tests.

This, he said, in turn will allow international tourists into the country and allow South African citizens to conduct business abroad. “I call on the national government to look into digital alternatives to confirm vaccination status. This may include a cellphone application that could show whether citizens have been vaccinated and also record test results. “In ensuring that we further reopen the economy and drive job creation, the submission to the PCC made recommendations related to major indoor events, sporting events, conferences and conventions,” Winde said.

He said submissions made to the PCC made recommendations relating to major indoor, sporting events, conferences and conventions. He referred to the cancellation of the World Cup Rugby Sevens in Cape Town. Winde stated spectators needed to be allowed back into stadiums and by doing so safely, spectators can do so by providing their proof of vaccination alongside the necessary non-pharmaceutical interventions.