Western Cape Premier Alan Winde suspends MEC Albert Fritz

In a terse statement on Sunday, Winde said that in the past week serious allegations pertaining to Fritz’s conduct were brought to his attention.

“I have summoned the [MEC] and informed him of these allegations, as well as my decision to suspend him with immediate effect, which he has accepted,” Winde said.

“I have initiated a full investigation which must proceed on an unhindered basis. [MEC] Fritz has offered his full co-operation in this investigation.”

He said an update would be provided in due course.