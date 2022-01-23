NewsSouth AfricaWestern Cape
MEC Albert Fritz. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane ANA Pictures
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde suspends MEC Albert Fritz

Cape Town – Western Cape Premier Alan Winde suspended Community Safety Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Albert Fritz on Sunday.

In a terse statement on Sunday, Winde said that in the past week serious allegations pertaining to Fritz’s conduct were brought to his attention.

“I have summoned the [MEC] and informed him of these allegations, as well as my decision to suspend him with immediate effect, which he has accepted,” Winde said.

“I have initiated a full investigation which must proceed on an unhindered basis. [MEC] Fritz has offered his full co-operation in this investigation.”

He said an update would be provided in due course.

