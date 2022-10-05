Western Cape Provincial Parliament mourns passing of ex-mayor Basil Kivedo

Cape Town – The Speaker of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament (WCPP), Masizole Mnqasela, has expressed condolences to the family at the passing of former member Basil Kivedo. A member of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Kivedo, 71, was also the former mayor of the Breede Valley Municipality.

Kivedo held several positions during his tenure as a member of the WCPP. His positions were held in different committees, including as the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Education, member of the Chairpersons’ Forum, alternate member of the Rules Committee, and member of the Standing Committee on Cultural Affairs and Sport. Mnqasela called it an honour to observe and interact with Kivedo about all the valuable work he had been doing so selflessly in communities.

“He made time to listen, share and most importantly care and support me. We are going to miss that so much. Our loss is great, because the world was better with him in it. “Our hearts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues, especially his children who have lost an amazing father. His legacy will continue through you and your children. “Kivedo was able to balance his love for his province and the advancement of its interests with the vision of a world in which conflict is reduced and humanity is able to live in conditions of peace and tolerance,” Mnqasela said.

Kivedo passed on Monday after suffering from a heart attack. [email protected] IOL