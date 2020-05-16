Western Cape records 10 more coronavirus-related deaths

As of 1pm on 16 May, the Western Cape recorded 5 263 active cases of Covid-19 with a total of 8 507 confirmed cases and 3 097 recoveries.

Saturday's statistics showed a considerable jump in new infections over the past 24 hours, noted Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

"There are a number of reasons for this large jump: as we have indicated before, the curve of the virus is moving faster in the Western Cape as a result of entrenched community transmission in some of the Western Cape's hotspot areas.

"The Western Cape has also seen a considerable increase in the number of tests conducted in the past 24 hours (6150 additional tests), and backlogs in the processing of tests at the National Health Laboratory Services result in batches of results being released simultaneously," said Winde.

The premier attended a virtual meeting of the President Cyril Ramaphosa's Coordinating Council on Saturday. The focus of the discussion was around the response to Covid-19 across the provinces, and the move towards level 3 of the lockdown.