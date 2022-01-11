Western Cape records 25 road deaths in a week

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Traffic Services recorded 23 crashes and 25 deaths on the province’s roads from January 3 to 9. Provincial MEC for transport and public works, Daylin Mitchell, said there has been a notable decrease in fatalities despite the higher traffic volumes resulting from people returning home.

However, Mitchell has noted concern of the increase in drunk drivers on the province’s roads. “While every death is one too many, these latest figures represent a significant improvement as a result of the work done by our Provincial Traffic Services, who conduct 24/7 operations on our provincial roads. “While the number of road fatalities has decreased, I note with concern the high number of drunk-driving arrests week on week.

“Driving when you have been drinking is dangerous, regardless of how much or how little you drink. “Alcohol affects your judgement and slows down your ability to respond in an emergency. You are likely to drive faster than you usually do, and less carefully,” Mitchell said. The Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services implemented 310 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, and speed control operations across the province between January 3 and 9.

A total of 39 698 vehicles were stopped and checked. Officers recorded 454 speeding offences, and 11 685 fines were issued for various traffic violations ranging from driver to vehicle fitness to the amount of R11 445 250. A further 51 vehicles were impounded and 125 vehicles were impounded for unroadworthiness. The highest speed recorded by traffic officials was 161km/h in a 120km/h zone.