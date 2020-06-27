Western Cape records 43 more deaths, Cape Flats hit hard by Covid-19
Cape Town - The Western Cape has 16 753 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 58 925 confirmed cases and 42 172 recoveries, Premier Alan Winde confirmed on Saturday.
An additional 43 deaths have been recorded, bringing the total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the province to 1696.
This translates to an increase of 1 665 in the number of Covid-19 cases in the province, while there has also been a jump in recoveries with 1 193 reported over the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the province now stands at 42 172.
All eight districts within the province have shown an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, with Tygerberg district having the highest number of cases.
Of the 44 697 cases within the City of Cape Town, the largest number of cases come from the Cape Flats, with Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Leiden and parts of Delft recording a high number of infections.
Cape Town suburbs with the highest number of cases:
These are the 10 suburbs which have recorded the highest number of cases:
- Khayelitsha - 1780
- Gugulethu - 1615
- Leiden - 985
- Nyanga - 853
- Philippi - 775
- Mfuleni - 716
- Langa - 678
- Dunoon - 514
- Delft - 455
- Wallacedene - 439
NOTE: The National Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced.
* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za
IOL