Western Cape records another Covid-19 death while recoveries rise to 266

Cape Town - Western Cape has recorded 866 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection. The Western Cape has recorded one more death- a 45-year old male, bringing the total deaths in the province to 16. "We send our condolences his family and his loved ones at this time," Premier Alan Winde said. President’s Coordinating Council: President Cyril Ramaphosa held a virtual meeting of the PCC on Saturday which included Ministers, Premiers and Executive Mayors. The meeting had a strong focus on the impact of the lockdown on the economy, on the livelihoods of South Africans, and on the financial position of government. "During the meeting, I raised the need to devise protocols for business so that once the lockdown is eased, we are able to balance increased economic activity, with the need to ensure that we do not see a spike in infections," Winde said.

"During the meeting I requested that we make the wearing of cloth masks when going outside of the house be made mandatory. Cloth masks can play a role in protecting our frontline staff in the retail sector now, and will be a tool as we prepare for the “new normal” post-lockdown.

"I also raised my concerns on the decision to stop wine exports again, after the regulations were earlier relaxed, allowing them to continue. Exports of wine and other agricultural products support a large number of jobs and could contribute to the economy at a time when it is most needed."

Message from Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo:

“Our behavior now will determine whether we succeed or fail in preventing the spread of Covid-19, this is why it is important even if you’re young, healthy or if you falsely believe that this virus will not kill you (it can), you will do well to stay home in order to protect others,especially older and immunocompromised people who are at greater risk of dying if they contract Covid-19, as well as the healthcare workers who have to expose themselves to the risk every day."

Community screening and testing will take place in the following areas tomorrow:

Northern and Tygerberg Sub-district: Goodwood, Vadco, Ruyterwacht

Southern and Western Sub-district: Parkwood, Du Noon, Imizamo Yethu, Masiphumelele

Klipfontein and Mitchells Plain: NY101, Hlengisa, Bridgetown, New Lentegeur, Manenberg

Khayelitsha and Eastern Sub-District: Zevenwacht (Spar)

Cape Winelands: Phola Park (Mbekweni), Kayamandi

Garden Route: Amalienstein, Nissenville, Kranshoek

Overberg: Swellendam informal settlement, Hermanus, Hawston, Elgin, Grabouw, Villiersdorp, Arniston

West Coast: Vredendal Noord, Mangaung, Pola Park, Lutzville,Uitkyk Mbeki Square, Piketberg (Spar), Ilingelethu, Marikana, Khayalistha, Riverview