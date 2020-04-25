Western Cape records two new Covid-19 deaths as confirmed cases rise

The lastest recorded fatalities are a 51-year-old woman and a 30-year-old male.







The province, which now has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa has conducted 1 550 tests over the past 24 hours.





"This testing is based on our active case finding approach, where we purposely follow the “bush fires” – the pockets of infections within communities, to ensure that every person who has been infected by Covid-19 is identified as quickly as possible. The screening identifies those who are symptomatic, and these residents are referred for testing," the premier said.





He added that the province was "ramping up our rigorous screening and testing, in line with this approach and in accordance with international best practice."





Graphic: Western Cape Government







Here is a breakdown of the province's figures to date:





Total confirmed Covid-19 cases - 1 435

Total recoveries - 249

Total deaths - 30

Total active cases (currently infected patients) - 1 156

Patients in hospital - 63 with 16 in ICU

Total tests conducted - 24 241





Graphic: Western Cape Government

Graphic: Western Cape Government

The premier has welcomed the announcement of the relaxation of lockdown regulations to allow for the resumption of certain sectors of industry and cautioned that businesses need to ensure that they comply with the specifications set down by national government in order to operate during this period.





Winde has also warned that while the government has announced a relaxation of the lockdown to Level 4 from May 1, it places a greater responsibility on the public to ensure that they abide by the Disaster Regulations and maintain phyical distancing and hygiene protocols.





"I know it is very difficult, and we all desperately want to see our friends and loved ones again. We have done so much already, and we must continue with our hard work going forward. I know, if we strengthen our resolve now to defeat this virus, we can stop the spread. We can do this," Winde said.





