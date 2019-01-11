SAPS in the Western Cape said they are currently recruiting entry level police constables until Friday next week. File picture: Skyler Reid

Cape Town – South African Police Services (SAPS) in the Western Cape on Friday said they are currently recruiting entry level police constables until Friday next week. Police spokesman Captain Hein Hendricks urged matriculated South African citizens between the ages of 18 and 30 to apply.

“Newly passed 2018 matriculates [are] encouraged to apply. Applicants must be in possession of a light motor vehicle driver’s licence, however, 10 percent of the total allocation of trainees will be allowed without a driver’s licence,” said Hendricks, adding that applicants must be physically and mentally fit, undergo a psychological and integrity test and speak at least two of the official languages, of which one must be English.

“Candidates must take the oath of office, undergo training, not have any tattoo marks visible when wearing SAPS summer uniform, have no previous criminal convictions and or pending criminal, civil and disciplinary cases,” Hendricks said.

Applicants must be fit to carry a firearm and have a body mass index (BMI) of less than 30.

African News Agency (ANA)