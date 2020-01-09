File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - A commander at the Western Cape's Atlantis police station has been removed pending an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. According to provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, an acting station commander had been appointed until the matter was finalised, to avoid hampering service delivery.

Potelwa said the name of the commander accused of the harassment would be withheld.

"The South African Police Service management views the allegations levelled against the commander in a serious light and wishes to ensure that both the internal disciplinary as well as the criminal investigations are not compromised, hence two experienced managers are probing the allegations.

"We will refrain from communicating further on the matter until the investigations are finalised," said Potelwa.