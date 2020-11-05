Western Cape social development celebrate 8th consecutive clean audit
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape department of social development received the outcome of the auditor general and received a clean audit report for the eighth year.
On Thursday, member of the executive council (MEC) of social development, Sharna Fernandez welcomed the clean audit, stating it was her department’s core mandate to ensure the delivery of social welfare and community development services to the poor and vulnerable in partnership with civil society organisations and stakeholders.
She said her department has been able to implement core mandate programmes which prioritise children and families, support victims of gender-based violence, early childhood developments, restorative services and services to vulnerable people such as the elderly and disabled.
“This is fundamental to promoting the human rights, dignity and well-being of all the people we serve.
“We are mindful that all social service professionals and departmental officials are under increased pressure to serve a rapidly growing population amidst economic constraints, poverty, unemployment and crime.
“It is a testament to the collective efforts of these professionals that the department has performed as well as it has under these circumstances,” Fernandez said.
She said the outcome of the audit reaffirmed that ‘good and clean governance’ was at the centre of all their work and as a department, they would continue to provide a ‘basket’ of social services to residents of the Western Cape.
Fernandez said despite the fiscal pressure increasing, along with the demand for social welfare and community development services, her department was committed in creating a self-reliant society and ensuring the provision of a comprehensive network of social development services that would enable and empower the most vulnerable.
African News Agency