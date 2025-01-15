Western Cape traffic officer scam: What aspiring Officers need to know

The Western Cape Department of Mobility has condemned an ongoing scam in which aspiring traffic officers are being duped by paying fees for the provincial training college. Individuals are being scammed into paying fees to attend the Gene Louw Traffic Training College in Brackenfell, Cape Town.

The department said the criminals are operating via social media and falsely claim to represent the college. They request R150 for registration forms and then a further R3,000 for enrolment. Western Cape MEC for Mobility, Isaac Sileku said late in 2024 and early 2025 incidents were reported. “In late 2024 and early 2025, several individuals, believing they had secured training opportunities, arrived at the college only to find that they had been deceived. A case of fraud has been opened and the department is actively working with law enforcement agencies,” Sileku said.

The Gene Louw Traffic Training College stated no payments are required to secure admission and it would not communicate through social media platforms on recruitment or training opportunities. It further urged members of the public to be vigilant and recognise that any such request is a scam. “The safety and security of our residents extend beyond the road and into the integrity of our institutions. It is deeply concerning that scammers are preying on the hopes and ambitions of those seeking to serve our communities as traffic officers. The department will continue to take all necessary steps to protect our law-abiding residents and maintain the trustworthiness of our recruitment processes,” Sileku said. Head of the Gene Louw Traffic College, Jacqueline Tweedie emphasised that admission to the college does not require any form of payment.

“We are disheartened by these fraudulent activities that exploit the aspirations of prospective traffic officers. This institution is committed to providing transparent and fair training opportunities to all qualified candidates. Please verify all information through official channels to avoid falling victim to these scams,” Tweedie said. What should you do if approached? Do not make any payments or share personal information with individuals claiming to represent the Traffic Training College via social media or unofficial platforms.

Always verify information through the official Western Cape Government website.

Report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.