Western Cape Traffic Service issues fines totalling more than R5m in one week

Cape Town - Western Cape Traffic Service integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations, from March 22 to 27, have yielded 289 speeding offences, and 6 081 fines were issued for various traffic violations – totalling R5 678 450. According to the traffic service, 30 vehicles were impounded, and 57 were discontinued due to unroadworthiness.

A total of 46 arrests were made, and 29 crashes occurred in this period, with 29 fatalities. Twenty-two arrests were made for driving under the influence, eight for possession of fraudulent documents, five for negligence, four for bribery, three for speeding. They also recorded three arrests for possession of narcotics, failure to furnish information, and crimen injuria. “Traffic and road safety officers of the Department of Transport and Public Works will be hard at work making our roads safer. But road safety is everyone’s responsibility. Whether we use the road as drivers, passengers, cyclists, motorcyclists or pedestrians, we should take personal responsibility for our behaviour as road users,” the provincial traffic service said.

Traffic Law Enforcement acting director Vigie Chetty said that the law enforcement efforts and safety campaigns would continue across the province. “We appeal to all road users to be considerate and comply with the law. How we behave on the roads affects our own safety and the safety of every other person on the road,” she added. The service has also reiterated the dangers of speeding, one of the leading causes of car accidents.

