Western Cape woman arrested over false accusation of rape against her boyfriend

Pretoria - A 43-year-old woman was arrested after she falsely accused her boyfriend of raping her. Western Cape police said the accused opened a case of rape against her boyfriend at Milnerton police station on March 12.

Story continues below Advertisment

“She later withdrew the case and she was referred to court where she confessed to lying about the incident,” police said. She was detained on Monday and appeared at the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. “Perjury is a serious punishable offence and anyone who commits perjury will face prosecution,” police said.

In a similar incident, A 28-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman who falsely accused two brothers of raping her last week, has been charged with perjury. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the woman alleged that she was asleep in a house at B Section in Osizweni on February 11 when she heard someone opening the door. “She alleged that a known suspect, carrying a knife, entered and accused her of not paying rent.

Story continues below Advertisment

“She further accused the man and his brother of raping her, and charges of rape were opened at Osizweni SAPS,” she said. Gwala said the docket was transferred to Newcastle Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation, and the two brothers, aged 34 and 36, were arrested. Following an intensive investigation it was established that the complainant lied under oath, and the brothers were released.

Story continues below Advertisment