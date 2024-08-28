Western Cape’s clean audits highlight service gaps in townships

Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke’s recent briefing on the 2022/23 financial year’s audit outcomes has shed light on the performance of South African municipalities. Out of the 257 municipalities across the country, only 34 received clean audits that reflect effective financial management and accountability.

The Western Cape has emerged as a stand-out performer, with 20 municipalities in the province earning clean audit reports. This achievement highlights the province’s strong financial management practices and adherence to time-lines, budgets, and quality standards, according to the auditor general. The Democratic Alliance (DA), which governs most of the Western Cape municipalities, has been praised for its role in these outcomes.

Western Cape DA spokesperson Cathy Labuschagne emphasised the party's commitment to provide efficient service delivery. "In contrast to the instability and mismanagement seen elsewhere, the DA’s governments remain focused on building a government that prioritises the needs of residents over political self-interest. “Our track record speaks for itself; where the DA governs, people experience tangible progress in service delivery, infrastructure development, and financial sustainability," Labuschagne stated.

However, this positive news has not been without controversy. In the Western Cape during 2022 and 2023, there were notable disparities between townships and suburbs. While many suburbs enjoyed reliable access to essential services such as water, electricity, and sanitation, as well as well-maintained infrastructure, townships continued to face challenges including inconsistent service delivery and infrastructure issues. The differences shows that there are ongoing economic and service delivery inequalities in the province, with suburbs generally having better services and a higher quality of life than townships.

Moreover, these outcomes have sparked significant debate. The DA tweeted: "Numbers don't lie! The Auditor General has confirmed once again that DA-run municipalities are the best governed in the country. 20 Western Cape municipalities received Clean Audits, the next closest province gets just 4. Clean Audits mean that your money is spent on delivery."



This tweet was met with criticism, especially concerning the ongoing service delivery issues in Western Cape townships. Users on social media pointed out the disparity between the clean audit outcomes and the actual conditions in these areas

For instance, @BrianBNdlovi tweeted: "How much was spent on the development of Khayelitsha and Gugulethu townships? Don't tell us about clean audits when money is spent on white communities while neglecting black townships. DA for nonsense...you bloody racists, fools." Another user, @streambeso, commented: "But it's not doing anything for the people of Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, or Langa townships. They're just meaningless clean audits."