Western Cape's coronavirus death toll rises to 58

Cape Town - The Western Cape has recorded an additional six Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from coronavirus in the province to 58, Premier Alan Winde said on Sunday.

As of 1pm on 3 May, the Western Cape has recorded 3113 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection.

On Saturday Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that South Africa has a total of 6336 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 123 people have died from the coronavirus since the country's first case was confirmed on March 5.

In the Western Cape, the Western and Tygerberg subdistricts in the Cape Town Metropole and the Witzenberg district were still hotspots.

Winde said that on Saturday the province recorded a record number of tests - with 4 059 completed in a 24-hour period.

"Focused testing and screening, conducted at hotspots, or in pockets of infection are key in our fight to flatten the curve and to stop the spread. This cannot however be achieved through testing alone, and requires the buy in and help of everyone in society.

"It is still necessary for people to stay home in line with the regulation four guidelines, to wash their hands and to practice social distancing."