Western Cape's 'O' blood stock critically low

NewsSouth AfricaWestern Cape
Cape Town - 13 May 2019 - The Western Cape Blood Service has provided the Western Cape with sufficient safe blood for more than 80 years. Donors and recipients are a priority whilst they manage the entire process of blood collection, component processing, testing, storage and distribution. They use the latest technologies and research to ensure blood product safety, and to excel in the science of transfusion. Each year they collect more than 165 000 units of blood that are used to save or improve the lives of more than 495 000 people. The quality management system ensures that they maintain consistently high standards of service. The organisation operates according to strict standards based on those of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and South African National Accreditation System (SANAS). Western Cape Blood Service has a blood bank at Groote Schuur Hospital where a donor is receiving a blood transfusion. One unit of blood, which is 300 to 360ml of blood takes aproximately three to four hours to run its course. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)
Cape Town - 13 May 2019 - The Western Cape Blood Service has provided the Western Cape with sufficient safe blood for more than 80 years. Donors and recipients are a priority whilst they manage the entire process of blood collection, component processing, testing, storage and distribution. They use the latest technologies and research to ensure blood product safety, and to excel in the science of transfusion. Each year they collect more than 165 000 units of blood that are used to save or improve the lives of more than 495 000 people. The quality management system ensures that they maintain consistently high standards of service. The organisation operates according to strict standards based on those of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and South African National Accreditation System (SANAS). Western Cape Blood Service has a blood bank at Groote Schuur Hospital where a donor is receiving a blood transfusion. One unit of blood, which is 300 to 360ml of blood takes aproximately three to four hours to run its course. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Western Cape's 'O' blood stock critically low

By Chad Anthony Williams Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Cape Town – The Western Cape Blood Service said on Wednesday the province's "O" blood stocks were critically low and called on residents to donate. 

O blood is universal, meaning it can be used on a person with any blood type. 

The NPO said that donating blood during the coronavirus outbreak was safe and that additional precautionary measures had been put in place to ensure the protection of donors and staff.   

Meanwhile, the South African Blood Service (SABS) said its blood stocks were sitting at five days' supply. According to the SABS, fewer than 1 percent of South Africans are active blood donors.

The country moved into an eased level 3 of its Covid-19 lockdown on Monday, which allowed for a further opening of the economy and for the sale of alcohol for the first time in over 60 days. 

But with the sale of alcohol, trauma cases immediately increased, as did the need for blood.

According to media reports, the Chris Hani-Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg reported double the number of trauma cases in 24 hours due to alcohol-related incidents. The hospital is the biggest in Africa and one of the largest in the world.

In Cape Town on Monday, a young biker was allegedly killed by a drunk driver, reported the Daily Voice. Alcohol was alleged to have been found in the driver's car.  

African News Agency (ANA)

Covid-19lockdown

Share this article:

Related Articles