Yzerfontein - A Whale shark washed up and subsequently died on Yzerfontein beach on the Cape West Coast, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has reported.

Willem Lubbe, NSRI Yzerfontein station commander, said that on Monday afternoon his unit investigated reports of a Whale shark washed ashore and hard aground about one kilometre north of Strandkombuis.

"On arrival on the scene, a Whale Shark was found beached and barely alive in an advanced deteriorating state and shortly after arriving on the scene sadly the Whale shark died."

Lubbe said authorities were informed, as well as the department of Environmental affairs.

According to Lubbe, because the Whale Shark was in a remote location and not near to any built up area, authorities may decide not to attempt to remove the animal from the beach.

