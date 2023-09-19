What is Nipah virus, and should South Africans be worried?

India's southern state of Kerala has shut down schools and offices as officials try to stop the spread of the deadly Nipah virus after it killed two people. Here is what we know about the virus:

What are the symptoms for Nipah Virus infection? Symptoms of Nipah virus infection can vary widely, but common symptoms include the following: fever, headaches, muscle pain, vomiting, and a sore throat. In severe cases, individuals may experience atypical pneumonia and severe respiratory problems, progressing to coma within 24 to 48 hours. What is the fatality rate? The case fatality rate can range from 40 percent to 75 percent, depending on local healthcare capabilities.

While most people who survive the infection make a full recovery, around 20 percent may develop residual neurological issues, such as seizures and personality changes. Should South Africans be worried about the Nipah virus infection outbreak? At this stage, there are no reports of Nipah virus cases in South Africa. It is worth noting that, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), South Africa does currently have a measles outbreak. How is the virus transmitted? Nipah virus can be transmitted to humans through several routes:

– From animals: The virus can jump from animals, such as bats or pigs, to humans. – Contaminated Foods: Consuming foods contaminated with the virus, particularly fruits or fruit products, can also lead to infection. – Human-to-Human: In certain cases, direct transmission can occur from one infected person to another.

Have there been past outbreaks? The Nipah virus was first identified in 1999 during an outbreak among pig farmers in Malaysia. There have been no new outbreaks reported in Malaysia since then, but it has become a recurring concern in Bangladesh.

Evidence of the virus has been found in various bat species across several countries, including Cambodia, Ghana, Indonesia, Madagascar, the Philippines, and Thailand. Can the virus be treated? At this stage, there are no specific drugs or vaccines for the Nipah virus. Treatment usually involves supportive care for severe respiratory and neurological complications.

Diagnosing Nipah virus infection can also be challenging due to the fact that initial symptoms are different for everyone. Laboratory tests such as real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and antibody detection via enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) are used for diagnosis. How can it be prevented?

One of the ways is to tackle the root of the problem by controlling infection in pigs. Farmers should make sure to do routine cleaning and disinfect pig farms on a regular basis. Another way is to reduce risk for people. Public health awareness campaigns should focus on reducing the risk of bat-to-human, animal-to-human, and human-to-human transmission. Protective measures include proper hygiene, protective clothing when handling sick animals, and avoiding close contact with infected individuals.