What questions you can expect to answer for the Cape Town Household Survey

The City of Cape Town is in the process of conducting a large-scale socio-economic household survey across the metro from February to May 2024. A total of 10,000 households will be interviewed.

The City of Cape Town said it is doing the survey in a bid to “understand residents and communities better”. The answers will inform the municipality on planning decisions to better address residents’ needs. With this information, the City of Cape Town says it will deliver better services and know when, where and how to adapt service delivery. The City of Cape Town plans to conduct a household survey every two years in order to obtain accurate and up-to-date data on households.

What information will be collected? The City of Cape Town will gather socio-economic and demographic information, including: – Age, gender and general health and wellbeing of each household member

– Current employment and level of education – Migration and mobility – Home ownership or rental status

– Household income and expenditure – Access to services and use of public amenities It is worth noting that the survey will be POPIA compliant, and any personal information collected will be treated as confidential.

Members of the public should also know participation is voluntary. Any participant will have the right of access to and the right to rectify or request the removal of the information collected. Who will conduct this survey? The City has contracted a data collection agency, Kantar, to conduct the survey on their behalf.

Households are selected randomly to provide a spatially representative sample for each suburb. How will residents know if the interviewer is legit? Interviewers can be clearly identified with an ID badge.