What to do when a major earthquake hits Cape Town

Cape Town - On Saturday, the 6.2 earthquake struck at 7.10pm. Over an hour later, at 8.41pm, another earthquake was registered at 2.5 on the local magnitude scale, the Council for Geoscience said. At 9.12am on Sunday, a 2.3 earthquake was registered on the local magnitude scale and its epicentre was located around 6km north of Durbanville. Following the scares, IOL asked the City of Cape Town what advice it had for Cape Town residents regarding the protocols in place should a higher-impact earthquake hit. ’’In the event of a major earthquake occurring within the City of Cape Town, the Disaster Co-ordinating Team will be activated at the Disaster Risk Management Centre,“ the City said in a statement. ’’This team will deal with the impact of the hazard. Dependent on the location and magnitude of the incident, the affected area will be strategically and tactically managed via this operational structure.

’’Should you experience an earthquake, it is important to take the necessary steps to keep you and your family safe. Make sure you familiarise yourself with the following steps:’’

Before an earthquake – be prepared

* Identify potential hazards in your home and try to reduce them

* Discuss with your family and select the nearest open space place to meet after an earthquake

* Prepare a disaster supply kit

During an earthquake

* If you are indoors, protect yourself

* Drop to the floor, take cover under a sturdy table and hold on until the shaking stops

* If there is not table or desk near you, crouch in the centre of the room and cover your head and the back of your neck with your arms

* Stay where you are until the shaking stops

After an earthquake

* Evacuate the building

* Go to an open, safe space and designated meeting point

* Stay away from buildings.

The City urged the public not to panic and to report any potential impacts to the Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.

