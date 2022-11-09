Where is Russian oligarch’s yacht Nord that was supposed to dock in Cape Town?

Cape Town – The R9 billion superyacht belonging to Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov left Hong Kong in October and was set to dock in Cape Town on Wednesday, however, there has been no communication from the vessel. According to Business Insider, the yacht’s automatic identification systems (AIS) show that it was headed to Cape Town but its position is unknown.

On Tuesday, the Transnet Port Authority (TPA) told the publication it had not received a written berthing request from the Nord and by Monday afternoon the Waterfront Marina had not received an application for the vessel to take up a berth. The yacht is said to have turned off its location transponders on October 26, near Banda Aceh in Indonesia, after it passed through the Strait of Malacca. According to Business Insider, this meant no commercial vessel tracking service could pick up the yacht’s position or any voyage information.

The AIS is necessary for all passenger vessels with a gross tonnage (GT), a measure of ship volume, of 300 and above on international voyages. It said the Nord had a gross tonnage of 10 154. It said the navigational aid was supposed to remain on for safety reasons but when circumstances permitted could be deactivated, such as when the safety and security of the vessel were at risk.

This is usually done when yachts are entering areas where pirates are operating. The last information received from the Nord was that it was cruising at 17 knots in calm water around the corner from Cape Town. Last week, SuperYacht News reported rumours that the Nord was spotted in the Maldives, but this was not confirmed.

The yacht was seen in the Maldives in December 2021 and January 2022 just before Russia invaded Ukraine. Last month, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis called on Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Naledi Pandor, to deny the Nord entry into the Port of Cape Town and South Africa. Mordashov is closely associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has been listed as one of several Russians who were sanctioned by the US and EU after the Ukrainian invasion.

Mordashov was not sanctioned by the UN. At the time, Hill-Lewis said to the best of his knowledge, Mordashov was aboard the vessel and intended to enter the country. “The international community has recognised Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its annexation of four areas of Ukrainian territory by force as illegal. Clear evidence exists for war crimes and crimes against humanity having been committed by the Russian state against the Ukrainian people, including deliberate attacks against civilian targets, massacres of civilians, torture, and the rape of women and children. Many thousands of people have died and many more have had their homes destroyed and lives torn apart.

“Mr Mordashov is the main shareholder and chairman of Severstal, Russia’s biggest steel company. “The steel industry is of key strategic significance to the government of Russia and of the Russian war effort. Mr Mordashov is also chairman of the company Severgroup, which is a major shareholder of Bank Rossiya, of which he personally owns a considerable share. “Following Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea, Bank Rossiya expanded aggressively into the region, opening branches in both Crimea and Sevastopol, forcing the economic integration of Ukrainian territory into Russia.

“Accordingly, Mr Mordashov has personally derived financial benefit from illegal activities,” Hill-Lewis said. He said the South African Constitution stated the nation’s commitment to human dignity and the advancement of human rights and freedom. “To welcome an accomplice to state terrorism against innocent people to our shores as a guest would be a violation of these values.

“If Mr Mordashov is allowed to dock and enter, I believe this is something of which we will come not only to feel ashamed as a matter of our own morality, but it will also lower our reputation and standing amongst the peace-loving nations of the world. “The national government has a duty to nurture our country’s standing in the international community and uphold our obligations to other nations. “It must be said that so far, our country’s foreign policy conduct in relation to Russia’s illegal, imperialist war has been nothing less than shameful. Here is an opportunity to correct some of those errors of judgement and stand up for what is clearly right,” Hill-Lewis said.