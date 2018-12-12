File picture: Matthew Jordaan / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - School leavers and post-gap year individuals are urged to consider a career in the tourism industry as South Africa continues to attract millions of tourists a year. “This industry is possibly the most diverse environment to cater for varied personality types, and this won’t change much in the future,” said Ronel Bezuidenhout, principal and managing director for leading hotel school of the Capital Hotel School.

She added that there are roughly 124 different roles available across food and beverage, housekeeping, front office and chef departments.

Bezuidenhout said that according to PwC’s Hotels Outlook report, 2017 saw a 7.2% increase in tourists to South Africa from outside the continent and the industry averaged R16.6 billion in hotel room revenue in that year.

It is also worth bearing in mind that the Cape Town was ranked the best business tourism city in Africa by International Congress and Convention Association. Euromonitor International ranked Johannesburg among the top 100 city destinations in the world.

“This is great news for people looking for a career path with unlimited growth potential,” said Bezuidenhout.

As fears mount over the possibility of "robots taking over jobs", the hospitality industry remains in the clear, she says.

“Despite consistent technological introductions to the market, across an array of sectors, the hospitality industry remains one of the very few, that will always require human interaction."