Rob Packham was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder of his wife Gill. Picture: David Ritchie / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Convicted wife killer Rob Packham was on Friday denied leave to appeal his conviction in the high court in Cape Town. "There are no reasonable prospects of the proposed appeal against the conviction of the accused succeeding, neither is there any other compelling reason why the appeal should be heard," Judge Elize Steyn said in her written judgment on Packham's application.

"The application for leave to appeal against the conviction of the accused is accordingly refused."

Packham was sentenced to an effective 22 years in prison in June for the 2018 murder of his wife, Gill.

Packham had been married to his wife for almost thirty one years, but the couple had been having marital problems because of his infidelities, before her disappearance on February 22, last year. She did not arrive for work at the usual time of 7.30am and her body was later found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW near the Diep River train station.

Judge Steyn, deviating from the minimum sentence of 15 years, sentenced the 58-year-old Constantia businessman to 20 years for murder and four years, two of which were suspended, for defeating the ends of justice.

Judge Steyn rejected Packham's version that she could have been the victim of a random hijacking and instead found that Packham was "a crafty deceiver", agreeing with the State that his conduct was "incomprehensible" and had been indicative of guilt.

She said Packham had driven around in her car with the body in the boot after murdering her in her own home. He had removed the licence plates and later set it alight, the "ultimate morally reprehensible act".

He had not once mentioned that he missed his wife or felt sympathy for his children's loss, and instead displayed a "dismissive attitude" in court that lacked empathy.

She added that Packham had not divulged a motive, but it appeared he killed his wife out of "anger and frustration".

African News Agency/ANA