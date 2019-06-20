Rob Packham is back in the Western Cape High next week when he will apply for leave to appeal his murder conviction.

Cape Town - Convicted wife killer Rob Packham is back in the Western Cape High next week when he will apply for leave to appeal his murder conviction.



According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) he is scheduled to appear on Wednesday. Provincial NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila indicated that Packham wants to apply for leave to appeal his conviction only.





Last week Judge Elize Steyn sentenced the 58-year-old Constantia businessman to an effective 22 years for killing his wife Gill and trying to defeat the ends of justice by setting her car and body alight in February 2018. He was found guilty on May 20.





In handing down sentencing Steyn underlined that the murder was callous, brutal and shocking and that the deceased suffered extreme pain. She also pointed out that domestic violence has become a scourge and courts had a duty to impose a harsh sentence. The Judge also stressed that he kept silent, never spoke about the incident and instead asked his daughter to take the stand.





Ntabazalila said: “The NPA is definitely going to oppose his application and will present arguments in this regard.”





This is the second wife killer to apply for leave to appeal his sentence. Last month convicted killer Jason Rohde’s bid to appeal his conviction for the murder of wife, Susan, was dismissed by the Western Cape High Court. He is serving an 18-years jail term for the murder. He is now pinning his hopes on the Supreme Court of Appeal following the high court dismissal.





Packham is expected to appear in court at 9.30 on Wednesday.









